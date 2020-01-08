Man charged after 74-year-old man is found dead in Davenport

A 19-year-old has been arrested and is being charged with murder after police say they found a 74-year-old man dead in Davenport.

Police say on Tuesday, just before 5:45 p.m., they were called to the 1500 block of LeClaire Street in reference to an unresponsive person. That man, 74-year-old Robert Long, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 19-year-old Charlie Gary, of Davenport, admitted to police that he went into the man's home forcibly with the intent to steal the man's car. Police say Gary strangled Long, killing him and then stole property and his car and left the scene. Police say they later located Gary in Long's vehicle when he was arrested.

Gary has been charged with 1st-degree murder, 1st-degree robbery and 1st-degree burglary in reference to the incident. He's currently being held at the Scott County Jail.

Detectives are continuing to work on the investigation. No further information is being released at this time.