Man charged after Illinois bowling ball attack

A man in Illinois has been charged in connection with a bowling ball attack that left the victim in a coma.

Demetrius Easton, 30 (Cicero Police Department)

Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania says 30-year-old Demetrius Easton faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder in the attack on Sept. 5 at Town Hall Bowl in the Chicago suburb. He was arrested Sunday.

Diamante Williams was struck in the head with 14-pound bowling ball. He suffered a skull fracture and was placed in a medically induced coma to aid his recovery. Police say he remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Hanania has said the fight occurred during a promotion at the bowling alley. He said someone ran from the bowling alley to flag down a police car to report the attack.