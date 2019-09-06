Man charged with sexual assault after Ky. 12-year-old girl found wandering naked

The name of a man arrested in connection with a Kentucky girl who was discovered wandering naked along a roadside in West Virginia has been released.

Christopher Watson, 31, faces a third-degree sexual assault charge, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. (Sources: WDTV, North Central Regional Jail)

Investigators say the girl was seen Wednesday morning walking along state Route 58 in Anmoore and she was able to identify Watson later.

Investigators say Watson was driving a red tractor-trailer cab.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley told WSAZ earlier that his department was working with authorities in Harrison County on the case.

The Harrison County Sheriff says the 12-year-old girl was a runaway and had spent the night with the suspect. He said a passerby saw her naked on the roadside and called authorities.

The girl was taken to the hospital.

Watson is in custody in the North Central Regional Jail. His bond is $20,000.

