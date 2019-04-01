Man charged after accident leaves two injured; one being airlifted

Two people have been seriously injured, one of them airlifted, after a two-vehicle crash in Davenport.

Police say on Sunday, March 31, police were called, along with Davenport Fire and Medic EMS, to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Locust and Brady.

Police say the crash was witnessed by an on-duty Davenport Police officer.

Initial investigation shows an eastbound car on Locust Street ran the red light at the intersection and hit an SUV that was heading northbound on Brady. Two people of the SUV were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, one of them was then airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Michael Coleman, of Davenport, is being charged with three counts of Disobeyed Traffic Device, 2nd-offense Operating While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and two felony counts of Serious Injury By Vehicle.

The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit and is ongoing.

The names of the two victims are not being released until family members have been notified.