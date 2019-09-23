Man charged after crash that caused internal bleeding for passenger in Davenport

A man has been arrested after police say they estimated him doing 90 in a 35 in Davenport Sunday morning.

Police say on Sunday, just after 2:15 a.m. officers responded to an accident on North Division Street. Police say they were told a black Chrysler had crashed, rolled and came to a stop.

Police say the driver, 35-year-old Paul Parrow Jr., of Davenport, was driving in a reckless manner and was observed doing an estimated 90 in a 35 on North Division Street. Police say at one point Parrow crossed the center line and nearly hit an officer head-on.

Police say he then swerved to avoid the impact, lost control of his vehicle and then rolled and came to a rest in a yard.

During the crash officials say a passenger in Parrow's vehicle was injured with a broken leg and internal bleeding.

Police say they found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and that Parrow had red, bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. Parrow refused a sobriety test.

According to officials, Parrow had previously been convicted of driving under the influence in Rock Island County.

Officials say during a check they found that Parrow had a suspended license in Iowa for non-payment of Iowa fines.

Parrow is being charged with driving under suspension, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, open container, OWI 2nd offense, reckless driving and a felony charge of serious injury by vehicle.