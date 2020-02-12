Man charged after dog suffers from severe chemical burns in Illinois

A Granite City man has been arrested on animal torture charges according to the officials in Madison, Illinois.

The police department posted the arrest on Tuesday saying 45-year-old Rodney Johnson was charged with one count of animal torture and one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

This follows an investigation that showed someone had intentionally sprayed a toxic substance on a dog named Charlie. This caused severe burns to the dog. Police have identified that suspect now as Johnson.

"Thanks to the urgent actions by Pound Pets Inc., Charlie was taken to Veterinary Specialty Services in Manchester, Missouri for immediate medical attention," the state's attorney's office said in a Facebook post. "According to the investigation, Charlie was given a small chance of survival. With continued intensive care and nurturing from Veterinary Specialty Services and Pound Pets Inc., Charlie has continued to fight for his life."

Officials with the Madison County State's Attorney's Office says an investigation showed that Charlie did not belong to Johnson.

Pound Pets Inc. Rescue has been posting updates on Charlie and saying that they have "nothing but good news".

They said Charlie has received oral pain meds and antibiotics and is making slow improvements. You can follow along with updates at the link above on Charlie's condition.