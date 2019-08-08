Man charged after early morning chase ends in Davenport cemetery

A man has been charged after an early morning chase ended in a Davenport cemetery.

Officials with the Iowa State Patrol tell TV6 that an Iowa State trooper tried to pull over a vehicle when the driver took off. Officials say the driver, identified as 32-year-old Zachary Hildebrant, took off heading south on Division.

In the intersection of Division and Rockingham, officials say Hildebrant crashed into headstones at a cemetery.

As of 12:01 p.m., Hildebrant was still in custody. He's being held on a cash-only bond of $100,000.

He is being charged with Carrying Weapons, Carrying Firearm while under the Influence, Drug Tax Stamp, Eluding, Manner of Conveyance, 1st-offense OWI, Possession with the Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Speeding.