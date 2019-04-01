Man charged after fire starts in Davenport home

Multiple charges have been filed for a Davenport man who police say intentionally set fire to a home on Saturday.

Police say 28-year-old Vincent Reid intentionally lit a candle and placed it underneath a coach in a Davenport home.

On Saturday, March 30, police responded to the 600 block of 16th Street in reference to someone trying to set a house on fire.

Police say the home was occupied when Reid set fire to the home. Police say he was heard saying something to the effect of "I'm going to burn this house down," and walked away while the fire began. Police say video shows Reid lighting a pillow on fire and leaving a candle lit while being placed underneath a couch.

According to police, Reid went into the occupied home with the intent to "commit a felony or assault with no right to do so."

Reid is being charged with Display of Plates, Driving Under Suspension and Eluding, all misdemeanors. He is also charged with two felonies; 1st-Degree Arson and 2nd-Degree Burglary.

