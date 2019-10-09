Man charged after hit and run accident that killed Devin Estabrook

A man has been arrested after a hit and run accident that killed Devin Estabrook.

Officials Wednesday announced the arrest of 52-year-old Terry Gough, of Morning Sun, Iowa.

TV6 previously reported that according to court documents, police began investigating Gough in connection with the hit and run. This began in late August.

In an announcement made Wednesday, officials with the Muscatine County Attorney's Office said Gough had been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

49-year-old Devin Estabrook of Letts, Iowa, was killed while riding a bicycle on Highway 61 near 41st Street South in Muscatine shortly before 5 a.m.

Estabrook was a paramedic and volunteer firefighter in Grandview, Iowa, in Louisa County.

The criminal complaint states that Gough was the operator of a commercial motor vehicle that hit Estabrook and killed him.

The complaint further states that Gough did not stop and render aid, as required by law and that he later drove past the scene again when emergency vehicles were present investigating the incident.

Leaving the scene of a fatal accident is a felony and punishable by a prison term of not to exceed five years and a fine between $750 and $7,500.

Gough was arrested without incident and has a court date scheduled for October 25.

