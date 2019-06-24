Man charged after officials say he pointed rifle at responding deputies in Des Moines County

A man is being charged after police say he pointed a rifle at a deputy who was there in regards to multiple warrants in Des Moines County.

On Sunday, June 23, shortly after 7 p.m., officials with the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in rural Des Moines County. They were there to check for Dane Alan James Fenton, who they say was wanted on multiple Des Moines County arrest warrants.

According to officials Fenton was armed with a .22 caliber rifle and pointed that rifle at a deputy as responding deputies entered the driveway.

Fenton then went into the home and then left out of a window at the back of the home according to Des Moines County officials. They also say he then ran off into a wooded area.

A consent search of the home was completed and deputies say they located the gun that was used by Fenton upon their arrival, identified as a Ruger model 10-22 .22 caliber long rifle with a scope.

Fenton was tracked through the area and was located int he 12000 block of 90th Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say Fenton refused to obey commands, was non-compliant with officers and resisted apprehension when he was located.

Fenton was taken into custody and charged with Assault on a Peace Officer While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Interference with Official Acts. He is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center with no bond. He was additionally charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor Des Moines County warrants.

The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Burlington Police Department, the West Burlington Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol and the Henry County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit.