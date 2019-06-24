Man charged after police car is hit, injuring officer in Savanna

The Illinois State Police is investigating an accident after police say a man was driving impaired when he hit a police car in Savanna.

Officials with the Savanna Police Department state in a release that just before 12:30 a.m., the police department was investigating a barking dog complaint on Chicago Avenue.

While an officer was parked on the side of the road, they say a car, driven by 21-year-old Christopher Kniss, of Lanark, hit the side of the police car and drove off.

Shortly after the police car was hit, officials say the vehicle was stopped and Kniss was taken into custody with assistance from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The Illinois State Police was then called to investigate the accident and handle Kniss' arrest.

The officer was treated at the scene and released by the Savanna Ambulance Service.

Kniss is being charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, both misdemeanors. He's also facing multiple traffic violations.

Officials say Kniss was able to post bond and was released with a court date.