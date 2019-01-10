Man charged after police say a road rage incident caused four teens to crash into WV home

A road rage incident caused a car to crash into a home.

Police say Joshua Chaney was in a truck when he started chasing four teens in a car. As police were responding, the car crashed into a home.

The force of the crash knocked all the pictures off the walls and shook the whole house.

Three of the teens are recovering from their injuries, one of the teens is still in the ICU.

The teens say they don't know why Chaney started chasing them.

Officials have charged him with four counts of malicious assault.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.