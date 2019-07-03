Man charged after report of armed robbery in Muscatine

One man is in custody after an armed robbery was reported in Muscatine over the weekend.

Police say on Sunday, June 30, an armed robbery was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Isett Avenue.

Police were told a suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male in a red shirt with tattoos on his arm, showed a gun and stole the victim's pickup truck.

The suspect was then identified as 24-year-old Matthew Wayne Ramirez and he was taken into custody on July 2. Police say two guns were recovered from his possession when taken into custody.

Ramirez is charged with one count of 1st-degree Robbery, and two counts of 2nd-degree Theft. He is being held at the Muscatine County Jail.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Lt Kies with the Muscatine Police Department at (563) 263 – 9922, ext. 608. Information can also be provided to the Muscatine, IA Police Department Facebook page. Callers may remain anonymous.

Suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additional information may be released as it comes available.

