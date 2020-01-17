Man charged after truck catches fire Christmas day in Sterling

The Sterling Police Department has made an arrest after officials found a truck on fire on Christmas day.

Police say just before 6 a.m. on Christmas the police and fire departments were called to a vehicle fire in the 600 block of West 9th Street.

Upon arrival, they found a red 1989 Ford F-160 pickup that was fully engulfed. Once the fire was put out officers found items at the scene that led them to believe the fire was intentionally set.

On January 16, after an investigation, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Colten Ehrler, of Sterling.

Ehrler was taken into custody by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on a Whiteside County arrest warrant for criminal damage to property over $500 and will be taken to Whiteside County.