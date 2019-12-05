Man charged after two have car stolen at gunpoint in Davenport

A man is being charged after police say he robbed two people of their car at gunpoint in Davenport.

Police say 22-year-old Alquan McReynolds, of Rock Island, Illinois, was on work release when he failed to report back early in November. He left on November 8 at 9:30 a.m. and was supposed to report back at 11:30 a.m. that same day and never returned.

On December 1, officers then responded to the area of 14th and Scott Streets in reference to a robbery with a stolen vehicle.

Police say McReynolds got into the vehicle to talk to the two people inside the car. McReynolds then displayed a 40mm pistol and told the backseat passenger that he would shoot his sister, the driver of the vehicle, according to officials.

Police say he did this while asking the backseat passenger to give him everything including his phone.

The affidavit shows McReynolds then told the driver to exit the vehicle while he pointed the gun at her and then ended up pulling her out of the vehicle by her arm. She was not injured during the incident.

McReynolds then entered the driver's seat, without a valid driver's license, and left the area according to police.

As McReynolds tried to leave the area, police say the backseat passenger held onto the rear passenger door in an attempt to stop the driver. The passenger was injured during this incident as the driver did not stop. Police say they were taken to the hospital for multiple cuts to their arms and hands.

While leaving the area, police say McReynolds lost control of the vehicle and crashed it after hitting a power pole owned by MidAmerican Energy. Police say this caused approximately $1,500 worth of damage to the pole and $5,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

Police say McReynolds left the area following the crash.

McReynolds is being charged with assault/displaying a dangerous weapon, failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver's license, striking fixture, voluntary absence and WRC hold, all misdemeanors. He's also charged with two felony counts; 2nd-degree criminal mischief and 1st-degree robbery.