Man charged after victim is assaulted and had vehicle stolen in Davenport

A Davenport man is being charged after a victim was assaulted and had their vehicle stolen according to police.

Police say on Saturday, Nov. 23 just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of West 60th Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers learned through an investigation that a man had assaulted the victim with the intent to steal property from the victim.

Police say 41-year-old Richard Freund, of Davenport, knocked the victim unconscious and took the victim's keys, phone and two bank cards. The assault left the victim with a small cut to the back of their head and cuts on the victim's elbows.

Officials say Freund threatened the victim while they were on the ground and asked for the PIN number to the bank cards. The victim gave Freund the number, according to police.

Police say Freund then took the keys from the victim and took the victim's vehicle without permission and left the area.

Officers found Freund in the vehicle after he had returned to the residence. Police say in the vehicle they found a silver metal pipe in plain view with a screen and a small piece of a brillo pad. The paraphernalia was found in reach of the driver, Freund, according to police. The pipe had burnt residue of narcotics inside.

Freund is in custody and is being charged with operating a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd-degree robbery.