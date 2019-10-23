Man charged after victims hit in the face with gun in Davenport

A 22-year-old man is being charged after police he hit two people in the face with a gun. Police say this happened early in September 2019.

Police say, Tristen Ramsey, of Davenport, was in an argument with one of the victims in the 900 block of Warren Street. According to officials, seven people were in the area during the argument.

Police say Ramsey displayed a gun and then used the gun to hit two victims in the head/face.

Ramsey then fired one to two rounds into the air while standing in the area according to police.

Two victims were treated for injuries to their faces while being hit during the assault.

Police say a fired .22 caliber casing was found at the scene.

Ramsey is being charged with a misdemeanor charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.