Man charged in Macomb, Ill. with sexual assault of child under age 7

A man is in the McDonough County Jail on charged of child pornography. 21-year-old Jacob Juneman is charged with 10 counts of child pornography and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Macomb police say the additional charges were filed after a search warrant was conducted in the child pornography investigation. At that time, they identified at least one potential victim and interviewed the victim.

As a result, police added charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for a victim under the age of seven.

