Man charged with vehicular homicide in Polk County double fatality crash

A man has been charged in a double fatality crash that took place in Polk County in late December, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said Tuesday night.

Travis Gonzales, 37, of Bondurant, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle - operating while intoxicated, two counts of homicide by vehicle - reckless driving, and one count of operating while intoxicated.

On December 28, 2018, authorities allege that Gonzales was westbound on Interstate 80 in the Des Moines area, near mile marker 138. He was moving at a high rate of speed and rear ended another vehicle with two passengers, causing both vehicles to lose control and crash into the ditch. Both occupants of the other vehicle were killed.

Officials say Gonzales showed signs of impairment, and state troopers executed a search warrant for a blood test. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation determined that his blood alcohol content was .219, well above Iowa's legal limit of .08.

Iowa State Patrol officials say his vehicle was moving at 126 m.p.h. The posted speed limit in that section of Interstate 80 is 65 m.p.h.

He is being held at the Polk County Jail.