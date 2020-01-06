Man charged in fatal Rock Island stabbing sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man charged in a 2018 homicide in Rock Island has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jose Yanez, 28, was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 30-year-old Antonio Ortiz.

Police say Yanez stabbed Ortiz on Dec. 16, 2018. It happened at a home near Rock Island High School.

When police got there, they found Ortiz in the yard with a stab wound to the chest. Yanez was also there.

At the time, it was not clear if the two men knew each other.

Along with 15 years in prison, Yanez received two years mandatory supervised release and has to pay a $1000 fine, plus costs.

