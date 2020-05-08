Man charged with DUI after single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening.

Officials say around 7 p.m. they were called for a report of the crash with injuries on West Red Gates Road, approximately 1/4 miles west of US Route 20.

Following an investigation, officials say 32-year-old Eric White was driving his convertible east on West Red Gates Road when he lost control of the vehicle. He then hit a "rock erosion control device", causing the vehicle to roll and White was ejected from the vehicle according to officials.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say he is being charged with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid accident.

The crash remains under investigation.