Man charged with arson and burglary after fire starts at Fort Madison City Hall

A man has been arrested and charged after a fire was started at City Hall in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Police say just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 34-year-old Anthony C. Zurmuehlen, of Burlington, was taken into custody on Burglary and Arson charges. He was taken into custody in the area after police say neighbors heard glass breaking and saw Zurmuehlen leave the area.

Police say surveillance cameras captured Zurmuehlen in the building and moving around an hour before a small fire of paper was started in the bathroom. This resulted in only minor damage and smoke. The only other known damage to the area was broken glass from a window to facilitate an escape.

Zurmuehlen is being treated for minor cuts and clinical evaluation, pending incarceration.