Man charged with assaulting co-worker with 'dead blow' hammer in Bettendorf

A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he hit a co-worker repeatedly in the face with a dead blow hammer Wednesday night at a Bettendorf business.

Larry Alvin Crane Jr., 34, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Thursday morning via video arraignment.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Greystone Manufacturing, 2601 Shoreline Drive, Bettendorf.

Crane walked up behind a co-worker and hit him repeatedly in the face with a dead blow hammer, according to an arrest affidavit.

After falling to the ground, Crane continued hitting the man with the hammer, then left the business and went home, according to the affidavit.

The man was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with serious injuries. He was later transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City.

Officers located Crane at home. He claimed he hit the man with closed fists in self-defense and that the man attempted to cut him with a knife, according to the affidavit. He denied using a weapon.

“Based on victim statements, witness statements, and video surveillance, the attack was unprovoked and there was no conversation that took place between the victim or the defendant, nor was there an assault that occurred by the victim against the defendant,” Bettendorf police said in the arrest affidavit.

The hammer was not located. Police said in the affidavit that Crane has previously served prison time for assault.