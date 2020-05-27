Man charged with firing into Davenport home in February

A Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun into a Davenport home in February.

Adrian Warren Neeley, 33, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Davenport police responded to the 800 block of Washington Street for a report of gunfire.

Officers learned Neeley, after an argument with one of the residents, fired multiple times into the home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers recovered a bullet fragment inside the home, along with multiple bullet holes on the exterior of the home, according to the affidavit.

Neeley was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine in 2008, court records show. He also was ordered to serve eight years of supervised release once he completed his prison term.

As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

A petition to revoke his supervised release was filed in September 2016 after his arrest on a felony marijuana charge in Rock Island County.

In October 2017, he entered an Alford to the drug charge in Rock Island County Court and was given 24 months of conditional discharge.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that prosecutors' evidence would likely win a conviction at trial.

His supervised release in the federal case was formally revoked the following month and he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Neeley was released in November.

Court records show he also has a 2005 felony drug conviction in Rock Island County.

