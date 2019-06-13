Man charged with indecent exposure, contact with child at North Liberty park

North Liberty police say a man is facing charges following suspicious activity at a nearby park involving children.

Andrew Oberbroeckling, 31, faces four counts of indecent exposure and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

According to a criminal complaint, Oberbroeckling was sitting in a playground structure on Tuesday at Penn Meadows Park while visibly touching himself.

At least one child reported Oberbroeckling tried to touch her, according to court papers.

He turned himself in Wednesday to the North Liberty Department and was booked into the Johnson County Jail.