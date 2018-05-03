Man sentenced following the death of Pam Knight

UPDATE 7/10/2019: Andrew Sucher has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Murder after a DCFS worker was assaulted at a Milledgeville home and later died. Officials say 59-year-old Pam Knight was repeatedly hit in the head while she was trying to take protective custody over a 2-year-old child.

Sucher was serve 21 years in prison and then three years supervised release. He is not elligible for parole.

Other charges he was facing were dropped, including one from Whiteside County. Sucher must also submit a DNA test and pay a fine.

UPDATE: Sucher's attorney had filed a request for a change of venue according to court records. That request was not granted. Sucher will be back in court in June.

25-year-old Andrew Sucher was charged with five counts of murder and two counts of aggravated battery in a Carroll County courtroom.

