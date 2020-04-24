Man charged with possessing psychedelic mushrooms in Keokuk, Iowa

A man in Keokuk has been arrested and charged with possessing psychedelic mushrooms.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of 27-year-old Justin Hemphill, of Keokuk. He was arrested on April 22. He's charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance - psychedelic mushrooms.

Officials say his arrest follows an investigation that was done by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The Lee County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.