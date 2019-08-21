Man charged with public indecency after police say he exposed himself to women in Sterling

A man has been arrested in Sterling and he's being charged with exposing himself to females.

Police say between the dates of July 21 and August 6, police received multiple calls about a man who was operating a vehicle and would expose himself to women as they walked by him.

Just before 6:30 p.m., on August 6, the Sterling Police Department arrested 19-year-old Josue C. Lucas, of Sterling, for public indecency after the department received another complaint.

Lucas was released with a notice to appear in court.

Sterling Police continue to investigate the incidents and are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 877-625-7867.