Man charged with retail theft, possession of meth in Fulton, Illinois

A man is being charged after police were called to the Express Lane Shell in Fulton, Illinois for a retail theft. Police say this happened Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at the Express Lane Shell on 17th Street.

Once officers arrived, they say the suspect, 25-year-old James Dennison, of Fulton, was seen running eastbound. Officials say their K9 was deployed to track the suspect.

A short time later, police say Dennison was captured by an area resident and an off-duty Fulton police officer near Shell.

Police say that K9 Woz found items that were discarded near the area Dennison had been in.

As a result of an investigation, Dennison is being charged with retail theft, burglary to a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail pending an initial appearance and arraignment. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.