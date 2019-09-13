Man charged with sex abuse and incest in Henry County, Iowa

A 60-year-old man from Wayland, Iowa is being charged on multiple counts including 3rd-degree sexual abuse and incest.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office say 60-year-old Terry Hesser was arrested and charged on September 12. He's being charged with four counts of 3rd-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child and incest.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Wooster (Ohio) Police Department.