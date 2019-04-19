Man comes home to find naked stranger on couch drinking juice

A man returning to his home in Nashville Wednesday night discovered a naked stranger sitting on his living room couch drinking juice.

The resident told police that he asked the man to leave, at which point the man dropped the juice and screamed.

James Wooten, 67, is charged with public indecency and aggravated burglary.

Police say in addition to taking the juice he was drinking from the resident's refrigerator, Wooten had also taken ice cream from the freezer and consumed it.

The home's bedroom window was slightly open and the blinds were bent back, and police believe that is how Wooten entered, WKRN reported.

Wooten's bond is set at $5,000.