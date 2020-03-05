Man considered armed and dangerous wanted by Rock Island County authorities

Officials say a man wanted by Rock Island County authorities for violating his probation is considered armed and dangerous. They're asking for the public's help in finding him.

Officials say Kirk Rozell, 37, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Officials say Kirk Rozell, 37, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

He is described as being 5'10", 190 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is said to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about him, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a web tip. DO NOT APPROACH HIM! You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2500, and you can remain anonymous.