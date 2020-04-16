Man considered armed and dangerous wanted on multiple charges in Quad Cities

A man who is considered armed and dangerous is wanted by law enforcement in the Quad Cities.

A man who is considered armed and dangerous is wanted by law enforcement in the Quad Cities. Police say 22-year-old Jarah Brown, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charges of possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver and failure to appear on original charges of domestic battery. (KWQC)

Police say he is also wanted on a warrant out of Bettendorf for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana.

Police describe him as being 5'6 and 169 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.