Man considered armed and dangerous wanted out of Moline

Have you seen this man?

Police need your help in locating 31-year-old Michael Smith. Smith, who has brown hair and brown eyes, is wanted by the Moline Police Department.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say he is wanted for felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Crime Stoppers officials, he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 5'11 and weighing 175 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.