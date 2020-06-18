Man considered armed and dangerous wanted out of Moline

Have you seen Mason Shea? If so, officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities want to hear from you.

Police say 33-year-old Mason Shea is wanted by the Moline Police Department on two counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver and probation violation.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He's described as being 6'2 and 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.