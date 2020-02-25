Man considered armed and dangerous wanted out of Rock Island and Scott counties

A man who is considered armed and dangerous is wanted out of Scott and Rock Island counties.

Officials say 54-year-old Anthony McGee is wanted for sex offender registration violations. He's also wanted out of Davenport for theft and driving while intoxicated according to officials.

He is described as being 5'9" and 230 pounds. He's bald with brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.