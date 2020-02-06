Man considered armed and dangerous wanted out of Scott County

Police are hoping the public can help in locating a wanted suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say 50-year-old William Lofton is wanted by US Marshalls for probation violation on original charges of possession of a weapon. He's also wanted out of Scott County for sex offender registration violation according to officials.

Police say that Lofton is considered armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies.

Lofton is described as being 5'11 and weighs around 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

