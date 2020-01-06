Man convicted for over 150 offenses; dubbed "Britain's worst-ever rapist"

A student from Indonesia has been dubbed "Britain's worst-ever rapist" and is now convicted for more than 150 offenses over two and a half years.

A court in Manchester, England, found 36-year-old Reynhard Sinaga, guilty of luring 48 men from bars and clubs to his apartment, where the attacks took place.

Sinaga was said to have drugged his victims before sexually assaulting them.

Some of his crimes were recorded on his mobile phone.

A judge ruled that following four separate trials, he must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.

A government prosecutor said Sinaga had an "extreme sense of entitlement" that almost "defies belief" and there is no doubt he would be "adding to his staggering tally" had he not been caught.