Man convicted in attempted murder-for-hire case in Muscatine County

A man from North Liberty, Iowa has been convicted of multiple counts of attempt to commit murder. On Dec. 11, 2018, a Muscatine County jury found 38-year-old Justin DeWitt guilty.

He was accused of arranging the murder of four people, including children, in a case out of Johnson County. Prosecutors said while he was being held in the Muscatine County Jail, he tried to hire another inmate to kill three witnesses, so they could not testify.

The other inmate reported it to authorities and investigators were able to record DeWitt offering details of the hit, including arrangements for payment.

The Muscatine County Attorney says it took the jury 12 minutes to reach a verdict. Sentencing is January 18th, 2019.