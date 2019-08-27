Man crashes twice, still drinking when pulled over later, police say

An Evansville man is facing a hit-and-run charge as well as driving while intoxicated.

Police say they received a call about a driver who spun out, hit the wall, then drove the wrong way in the northbound lanes on Highway 41.

About an hour later, police pulled over Jacob Beliles.

Police say his car had heavy damage to both sides. They believe it’s from the crash into the median wall, and another damaged guardrail was found near Columbia.

Officers say Beliles was slow to obey commands and had to be physically removed from the car.

Police say when they asked Beliles how much he had to drink, he said “too much.”

They say he told them he had been drinking since noon and was still drinking before they pulled him over.

Officers say a cold, open beer was inside the car.

Beliles failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .197, according to police.

He also has a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.

