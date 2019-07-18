Man dies after being electrocuted in rural Tampico

A man has died after officials say he was electrocuted while working on an irrigator in rural Tampico.

On Wednesday, July 17, the Whiteside County Sheriff's office was called to a field located at the intersection of Bell @ Buell Roads in rural Tampico at 4:30 p.m. They were called there for a man who was possibly electrocuted.

48-year-old Shannon Pierceson, of Deer Grove, was working on the irrigator when he was electrocuted.

Officials say Pierceson was pronounced dead at CGH in Sterling.