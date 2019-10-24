Man dies after being shocked by police stun gun in Oregon

An incident in which an Oregon man was hit with a police stun gun and died is been investigated as possible police use of deadly force.

There’s some speculation the victim may have had a heart condition, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the medical examiner. (Source: KATU/CNN)

Peter Yeager helped the victim, who some say had recently become homeless and was living out of his car, push his car into the street just before the Wednesday morning incident. He now says he wishes he’d never done so.

When officers stopped to help the stranded driver, Yeager thought they could take it from there, never realizing how far it would go. He watched the incident from his office.

“When they were tasing him, he was yelling, ‘You're killing me. You’re killing me,’” Yeager said.

Police say as the officers were helping the man, “a physical altercation ensued,” with the victim assaulting one officer.

The officers called for backup, and one of them used a Taser on the man.

“I heard some noises and look out my window. Two officers are struggling with him inside the car. Then, a female officer… comes over the [open] door and says, ‘Quit resisting. I'm gonna tase you,’” Yeager said.

After he was shocked, the man went limp and unconscious, police say, so the officers started CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try and revive him. He died at the scene.

The Linn County Major Crimes Team is investigating this as a police use of deadly force incident.

Yeager says it’s something he can never unsee, and he wishes he hadn’t moved the man and his car to the street.

“‘Can I just push you right over here? You're fine to wait right in my parking lot.’ I wish I had been more persistent now, knowing the outcome, unfortunately,” he said.

Police are withholding the name of the deceased until family members have been notified, but it’s possible he had a home a mile or so from the area until the last week or two.

