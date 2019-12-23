Man dies after being taken into custody due to medical issue in Rock Island County

Officials in Rock Island County are investigating the death of 39-year-old Sanel Pilipovic, of Moline.

Officials with the sheriff's office say on November 3, Pilipovic was arrested by the Moline Police Department on domestic battery charges and was taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

On November 7, at 4 p.m., officials said Pilipovic experienced a medical episode while in custody and was taken to the hospital after he was evaluated by medical personnel at the jail.

Pilipovic was released from the custody of the jail to the care of Trinity Medical Center according to officials. This was done after they learned by hospital staff that Pilipovic had a deteriorating medical condition.

On November 8, five days after being taken into custody, Pilipovic had passed away.

Officials say an autopsy was done on November 11 and results are still pending.