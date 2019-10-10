Man dies after farming accident in Dubuque County

A death investigation is underway in Dubuque County after a man was found pinned between a dump box and the frame of a truck.

Officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a report of a farming accident on Wednesday around 7 p.m. This was south of Dubuque.

Upon arrival, first responders found the 61-year-old victim, who at this time is only being identified as a man from Dubuque County.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation revealed the victim was cutting metal on the frame when the dump box came down on top of him.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

The Dubuque County Medical Examiner's Investigators assisted at the scene.