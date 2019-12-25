Man dies on Christmas following car accident in Dubuque County

A man has died following an accident in Dubuque County.

Officials with the sheriff's office say on Sunday, Dec. 22, just after 11:30 a.m, they were called to a two-vehicle crash. Iowa State Patrol and Key West EMS also responded.

Officials say 83-year-old Bonnie Tyler, of Guttenberg, Iowa, was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 151 to go into Monastery Road when she was hit by another vehicle. Officials say the vehicle was driven by 42-year-old Jeremy Bahl, of Marion, Iowa.

Bahl was traveling southbound on Highway 151.

Tyler and her husband, 84-year-old Robert Tyler, were taken to the hospital for injuries. Bahl refused medical attention.

Officials say on Wednesday, Dec. 25, Robert Tyler had died.

The accident remains under investigation.