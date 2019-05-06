Man dies following car accident in Warren County

One man has died after a single-vehicle accident in Warren County on Sunday.

Officials say they were called to 23rd Avenue at Wingate Drive in Warren County for a report of a vehicle accident. This was just before 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say upon arrival they learned the driver of a Chevy Impala was traveling eastbound on 23rd Ave. near Wingate Drive when the driver ran off of 23rd Ave and overturned multiple times.

Officials say 31-year-old Justin Howell, of Seaton, died as a result of the crash. A 32-year-old man was also in the car at the time of the crash, their injuries are unknown.

Charges are pending investigation.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office, Avon Fire Department, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, Life Flight Air Ambulance, Knox County Coroner's Office and Berg's Towing all assisted.