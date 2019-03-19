Man dies following reported burglary at dentist office in Maquoketa

Police are investigating after a man died during a reported burglary in Maquoketa.

On Monday, March 18 shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to a burglary at OVertuff Dental Office in Maquoketa. Officials were told an intruder was still in the building and they were unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers from the Maquoketa Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrived and found a man slumped over on the floor of the garage area. That man has been identified as 44-year-old Richard Purcell, of Maquoketa.

Responding officers requested EMS and started to study Purcell's medical condition. Officials say Purcell had a pulse and was breathing, but he was unresponsive. Once the ambulance had arrived, Purcell's condition worsened, causing officials to begin CPR. He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

After an initial investigation, officials say the owner was asleep at the dental office when he heard a noise. He tried to go back to sleep, but when he heard the noise again he looked up and saw Purcell. The owner yelled at Purcell, Purcell then tried to exit the business. While trying to leave the business, the owner tackled Purcell and during the struggle, officials say Purcell slumped over and stopped fighting. The owner noticed this and immediately called 911.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with the investigation. An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday, March 19, to determine a cause of death.

This is an active investigation and if and when police release an update, TV6 will update this story.