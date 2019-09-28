Man dies in Saturday evening motorcycle accident

One man has died following a motorcycle accident Saturday evening three miles south of Donahue, Iowa..

According to the Scott County Sheriff, a 60-year-old man from Davenport lost control of a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and crashed on the 23500 block of 115th Ave. in Scott County at around 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release, it was determined the driver of the motorcycle came upon an 'S Curve' and lost control. Medical crews attempted to resuscitate the man but determined he had died from the crash.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Reserves, Scott County VIPS, Eldridge Police Department, Medic EMS, and Maysville Fire Department, all assisted in the accident.