Man enters plea deal after pedestrian death; some of the case evidence was lost

The man accused of killing a woman in Savanna while driving under the influence has agreed to a plea deal after some evidence in the case was lost.

Darrel Sweeney of Savanna pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the death of 78-year-old Judy Kness of Chadwick. Part of the agreement includes 90 days in jail and 30 months of probation. (KWQC)

Darrel Sweeney of Savanna pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the death of 78-year-old Judy Kness of Chadwick.

Part of the agreement includes 90 days in jail and 30 months of probation.

The state told the court that critical video evidence of Sweeney's field sobriety test was lost or recorded over, which would have hampered the prosecution of Sweeney in a trial.