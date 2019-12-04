Man enters plea following shooting in Burlington that left three injured

A Stronghurst man has entered a guilty plea following a shooting in Burlington in September.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Chad Sharkey entered a guilty plea on two counts; one being for willful injury causing serious injury and the other being intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police say on Wednesday, Sept. 4, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to North Front Street for a report of a shooting. Police say upon arrival, two people had gunshot wounds and a third was injured from shrapnel.

Following the incident, Sharkey was arrested and charged with two counts of willful injury and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Sharkey's sentencing is scheduled for January 13, 2020. He is also required to pay victim restitution to all the victims.